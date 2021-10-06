Schrader, Sandra Lee "Sandy"

MCFARLAND - Sandra Lee "Sandy" Schrader, age 73, of McFarland, Wis., formerly of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, after a long illness with Parkinson's disease. Sandy was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Richard and Betty (Knutson) Schrader of Fennimore, Wis.

She grew up on a farm in rural Stitzer and attended six grades at the rural school of Ebenezer. When Ebenezer School closed, she went two years to Stitzer Elementary School before going to high school in Fennimore. She graduated 1965 and moved to Madison, where she attended MATC. Upon graduation, she worked at Madison Police Department and other places before returning to the Fennimore area. She worked in Amphenol in Platteville before returning to the Madison area.

Sandy enjoyed driving her Mustang 2+2 Fastback, playing with her accordion, and enjoyed talking with her nieces and nephew. Sandy enjoyed traveling with family members to northern Wisconsin fishing, out West to the mountains, and any place she could set and watch the birds and the water.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Roger and sister-in-law, Rosemary Schrader, of Milton, Wis.; her sister, Debra and brother-in-law, Jack Haile, of Platteville, Wis.; her nieces, Kristi (David) Laufenberg of Hartland, Wis., Jennifer Haile of Dubuque, Iowa, and Diana Colson of Platteville, Wis.; nephew, Patrick (Cindy) Schrader of Cottage Grove, Wis.; six grandnieces; and three grandnephews.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Richard E. and Betty E. Schrader.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the FENNIMORE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Fennimore, with food and fellowship to immediately follow in the church hall. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday morning. Burial will follow the luncheon in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Wingville Township, Grant County, Wis. The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.