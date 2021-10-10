Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra "Sandy" Wegert
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School

Wegert, Dr. Sandra L. "Sandy"

MADISON – Sandy died unexpectedly at home on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from complications of diabetes.

She was born June 18, 1962, at Methodist Hospital in Madison. She graduated from East High School in 1979 with high honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was president of FFA.

Sandy loved karate and earned her green belt as a youngster but gave it up before high school to concentrate on her studies.

After graduation, she attended UW-Madison, where she earned a B.S. degree in biology. Next Sandy attended LSU in Baton Rouge and earned an M.S. degree in neurosensory physiology. She laughed about occasionally crossing paths with Shaq on campus and him "blocking out the sun as he passed by." She was married for a short time while living in Louisiana but never had children.

Next Sandy attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she earned her doctorate.

After graduating from the University of Arizona, Sandy was employed by the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C. While there she deciphered scientific discoveries before they were patented. She lived and worked in the D.C. area for many years before returning to Madison.

She is survived by her loving parents, Ed Wegert Sr. of Quincy, Wis., and Susie Wegert of Madison; brothers, Eddy of Madison and Roy of Waunakee; aunts, Elaine Wernigg of Madison and Sally Schmidt of Superior; nephew, Drew Wegert of Waunakee; and nieces, Claire Wegert of Madison and Lydia (Wegert) Portzen (Nick) of Verona.

Sandy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William of the Wisconsin Dells/Adams area and Lola Wegert Erickson of Wisconsin Dells/Adams and Madison; her maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Roy Hirscheimer of Superior, Wis./Sun City, Ariz.; and an uncle, John Wegert of Madison.

Sandy is a brilliant star in the sky of all those who loved her and leaves a deep hole in the hearts of all of us.

Rest, sweet girl; you are now at peace.

Funeral arrangements are pending.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
You are so loved and missed.
James O´Brien
Friend
December 12, 2021
I remember Sandy as a precious 5 year old in my kindergarten class at Mendota School. She was so sweet and smart and always thoughtful to her classmates. I remember her coming into the room looking up at me with that adorable little face wearing her mom´s white fuzzy hat. I´m happy to hear of all her accomplishments but I´m not surprised. My heart goes out to the whole Wegert family with a special hug for Eddy and Roy.
Judy Weum
School
October 16, 2021
I knew Sandy well and trained her in as an officer in the Madison East FFA, I was president prior to her tenure. Sandy was kind and caring and always smiling. I ran into her occasionally on the UW campus and she always made time to chat. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. The world is a better place because you were in it Sandy, you will be missed. Rest in peace my friend.
Ricky Monson
Friend
October 12, 2021
I remember attending Lindbergh Elementary School with Sandy. She loved bugs and all that is nature. She would catch bugs in her bug catchers and bring them to school. She showed me how to find all kinds of cool plants in the woods by our houses. She was an amazing childhood friend and an awesome woman. She blazed trails wherever she went. Sandy will be missed. Rest my friend.
Dede Morgan
October 12, 2021
Sandy was a close friend to our son Dean while in high school. I am sorry to hear of her passing. She was a very accomplished woman for sure. Have fond memories of the young Sandy. My condolences to her family.
Sandra Hoger
Friend
October 11, 2021
Sandy was a good friend in high school. I regret not having successfully reconnected. I remember Sandy fondly, and with much respect.
Nataraj "Chuck" Hauser
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results