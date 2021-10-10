Wegert, Dr. Sandra L. "Sandy"

MADISON – Sandy died unexpectedly at home on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from complications of diabetes.

She was born June 18, 1962, at Methodist Hospital in Madison. She graduated from East High School in 1979 with high honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was president of FFA.

Sandy loved karate and earned her green belt as a youngster but gave it up before high school to concentrate on her studies.

After graduation, she attended UW-Madison, where she earned a B.S. degree in biology. Next Sandy attended LSU in Baton Rouge and earned an M.S. degree in neurosensory physiology. She laughed about occasionally crossing paths with Shaq on campus and him "blocking out the sun as he passed by." She was married for a short time while living in Louisiana but never had children.

Next Sandy attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, where she earned her doctorate.

After graduating from the University of Arizona, Sandy was employed by the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C. While there she deciphered scientific discoveries before they were patented. She lived and worked in the D.C. area for many years before returning to Madison.

She is survived by her loving parents, Ed Wegert Sr. of Quincy, Wis., and Susie Wegert of Madison; brothers, Eddy of Madison and Roy of Waunakee; aunts, Elaine Wernigg of Madison and Sally Schmidt of Superior; nephew, Drew Wegert of Waunakee; and nieces, Claire Wegert of Madison and Lydia (Wegert) Portzen (Nick) of Verona.

Sandy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William of the Wisconsin Dells/Adams area and Lola Wegert Erickson of Wisconsin Dells/Adams and Madison; her maternal grandparents, Dorothy and Roy Hirscheimer of Superior, Wis./Sun City, Ariz.; and an uncle, John Wegert of Madison.

Sandy is a brilliant star in the sky of all those who loved her and leaves a deep hole in the hearts of all of us.

Rest, sweet girl; you are now at peace.

Funeral arrangements are pending.