Sandy Schwab
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Schwab, Sandy

VERONA - Sandy Schwab passed away surrounded by her loving family at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late April, and the disease progressed rapidly. Sandy touched the lives of so many in her short period on earth and will be greatly missed by all of them.

Sandy grew up in the U.P., where she developed a love for nature and the outdoors. She moved to Wisconsin to start her career.

After a successful career as a clinical research coordinator in the department of radiology at UW Hospital, she embarked in an active retirement that never slowed down. This included becoming a wildlife rehabilitator at Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center. While there, she developed an interest and expertise in Chimney Swifts and started the Chimney Swift Working Group with a few other enthusiasts. That group is dedicated to increasing awareness and habitat restoration of this interesting migratory insectivore.

Her other interests included spending time with her five wonderful grandchildren, followed by gardening around the home, bicycling, walking, traveling, camping, canoeing, and meeting new and interesting friends. Those include friends from book club, birdwatching, mahjong, yoga, fellow horse lovers, fellow musicians, and more.

Sandy will be greatly missed by so many, including her husband, Tom; daughters, Ali Fuller (Mike) and Jenna Hall (Matt); grandchildren, William, James, Jaxon, Davis, and Jocelyn; and stepdaughters, Maimoona Bowcock (Ryan) and Lauren Schwab (Jon). She will also be greatly missed by Sam, the wire fox terrier, her constant companion.

Sandy was a calming presence and possessed an aura of positivity and caring. Everyone who ever met Sandy will remember her sunny outlook, her kindness, love for animals, zest for life, desire to learn new things, sense of humor, and ability to connect with and make new friends while holding onto wonderful older friends. She was one of a kind.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Fuller; and parents, James and Francis Hofbaur.

A celebration of life will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI, on Friday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m. If so desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, the Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center, or the UW Carbone Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research in Sandy's name. Thank you.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com/obituaries. Remember to live every day to its fullest.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY
4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Today we celebrate you Sandy, the very best kind of gal you'd ever be lucky enough to know. I feel so blessed to call you my friend and wish I had one more day to tell you so. Thank you for making this world a better place by your fun, loving and caring nature. You will be missed. In love and friendship, Susie Cotter
Susie Cotter
Friend
June 25, 2021
Jenna, Ali and Tom, and family We are so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. We had not seen her in such a long time but when we did it was like a day had never passed between us. We spent many days at your school and athletic events as well as our time working together at UW Hospital in Radiology. Her sunny disposition cheered anyone up instantly. We will keep all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
Joni and Mark Hanson
Friend
June 20, 2021
Paul Koch
June 16, 2021
Love, Susie & Tracy Cotter
June 11, 2021
Tom, We are so sorry to hear of your devastating loss. I think I only met Sandy once, (at my mom's 90th Bday party) and she was so kind and fit in like she had known the "family" forever. Our prayers are with you. Take strength in your memories, they are the kindest gift anyone can ever give us.
Barbara & Curt Fuszard
June 9, 2021
Ali, Jenna, and Tom, While it has been such a long time since we have seen each other, time and distance never diminished the ease and joy of being Sandy's friends. Your photo captures her warmth and impish sense of humor - all of which made every swim meet and soccer sideline more tolerable! I loved her giggle - she was not afraid to laugh and looked for the good always, as is evidenced by the contributions she made in any group or organization she was a part of. And while we weren't a part of each other's daily lives, it was always a treat to run into Sandy or Sandy and Tom at a Cahill gathering. We are so sorry for your - and our - loss. Diana and Max Varner
Max and Diana Varner
June 9, 2021
Jenna & Ali- I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mother was a wonderful lady, and she will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with both of you and your families.
Julie (Taylor) Flood
June 8, 2021
I will greatly miss my dear Swift Sister, Sandy. We met through the Chimney swift working group and for 10 years I've been inspired by her passion, kindness, and friendship. I'm finding it difficult to find the right words... But, to Tom, Sandy's family and other lucky friends who shared life with her, I send my condolences, prayers and love as big as Sandy's heart could hold. Every flying on swift wings, dear Sandy. You will always be in my heart.
Nancy Nabak
Friend
June 7, 2021
I was one of the fortunate people to call Sandy my friend. We met through Barb VW, and formed a little circle of friends fondly referred to as the 'Chicks'. It was a privilege to know Sandy, and will think of her lovingly. My heart goes out to everyone in Sandy's family, and all of her friends and acquaintances. We lost 'one of the good ones', and I will always appreciate the friendship we formed and the coffee we enjoyed together.
Sherill Parks
Family
June 6, 2021
