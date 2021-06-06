Schwab, Sandy

VERONA - Sandy Schwab passed away surrounded by her loving family at Agrace HospiceCare on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late April, and the disease progressed rapidly. Sandy touched the lives of so many in her short period on earth and will be greatly missed by all of them.

Sandy grew up in the U.P., where she developed a love for nature and the outdoors. She moved to Wisconsin to start her career.

After a successful career as a clinical research coordinator in the department of radiology at UW Hospital, she embarked in an active retirement that never slowed down. This included becoming a wildlife rehabilitator at Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center. While there, she developed an interest and expertise in Chimney Swifts and started the Chimney Swift Working Group with a few other enthusiasts. That group is dedicated to increasing awareness and habitat restoration of this interesting migratory insectivore.

Her other interests included spending time with her five wonderful grandchildren, followed by gardening around the home, bicycling, walking, traveling, camping, canoeing, and meeting new and interesting friends. Those include friends from book club, birdwatching, mahjong, yoga, fellow horse lovers, fellow musicians, and more.

Sandy will be greatly missed by so many, including her husband, Tom; daughters, Ali Fuller (Mike) and Jenna Hall (Matt); grandchildren, William, James, Jaxon, Davis, and Jocelyn; and stepdaughters, Maimoona Bowcock (Ryan) and Lauren Schwab (Jon). She will also be greatly missed by Sam, the wire fox terrier, her constant companion.

Sandy was a calming presence and possessed an aura of positivity and caring. Everyone who ever met Sandy will remember her sunny outlook, her kindness, love for animals, zest for life, desire to learn new things, sense of humor, and ability to connect with and make new friends while holding onto wonderful older friends. She was one of a kind.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Fuller; and parents, James and Francis Hofbaur.

A celebration of life will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, WI, on Friday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m. If so desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice, the Dane County Humane Society's Wildlife Center, or the UW Carbone Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research in Sandy's name. Thank you.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com/obituaries. Remember to live every day to its fullest.