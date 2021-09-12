Menu
Sandy Spradau
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI

Spradau, Sandy L.

KIEL/MADISON - Sandy L. Spradau, 68, of Kiel and formerly of Madison, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. She is the former Sandy Dhein, born Jan. 27, 1953. She moved to Madison where she began her automotive career working with Thorstad Chevrolet, Madison. She most recently was an account representative for new cars at Wilde Honda until her retirement. Sandy was an avid pool player. She was active with the Bullseye League, as well as many other sponsored teams.

A memorial service for Sandy will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at MEISELWITZ-VOLLSTEDT FUNERAL HOME (815 Sixth Street, Kiel) with Deacon Pat Knier officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Burial in the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery will follow. A celebration of life will take place following the service and burial.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
2:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St., Kiel, WI
Sep
18
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St., Kiel, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Sandy for almost 20 years at Thorstad Chevrolet. I was honored to call her my friend. Sandy will be greatly missed by all of us who knew and loved her. R.I. P. Sandy.
Deni Kramer
September 16, 2021
Rest in peace my friend
Audrey Polencheck
September 15, 2021
Wilde East Towne Honda
September 14, 2021
My sympathies to Sandys family. Sandy worked as a part time secretary at my husbands and my automotive transmission repair shop East Side Transmission Service. She was a wonderful,reliable and faithful employee with a great sense of humor which she needed to work so many years with East Sides team of employees. One life lived Many lives touched. Your loss will be felt by many hearts.
Deborah Schepp
Work
September 13, 2021
I work with Sandy for many years. I considered her great coworker and friend. Our deepest sympathy to her family
Tom and Judy Poellmann
September 12, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I worked with Sandy for many years at Thorstad. I was so sorry to hear about her passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
PATRICIA SKINDRUD
Work
September 12, 2021
