Spradau, Sandy L.

KIEL/MADISON - Sandy L. Spradau, 68, of Kiel and formerly of Madison, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. She is the former Sandy Dhein, born Jan. 27, 1953. She moved to Madison where she began her automotive career working with Thorstad Chevrolet, Madison. She most recently was an account representative for new cars at Wilde Honda until her retirement. Sandy was an avid pool player. She was active with the Bullseye League, as well as many other sponsored teams.

A memorial service for Sandy will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at MEISELWITZ-VOLLSTEDT FUNERAL HOME (815 Sixth Street, Kiel) with Deacon Pat Knier officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Burial in the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery will follow. A celebration of life will take place following the service and burial.

