Sara and William Wilson
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Wilson, Sarah Jane and William Atlee

MADISON/MONONA - Sarah Jane Wilson and William Atlee Wilson passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, and March 21, 2021, respectively. They were married 75 joyous years. They had three children, Barbara Easton (Paul), David Wilson (Mary), and Vickie Bertolucci (James); and four grandchildren, Stephanie and Ryan Easton, and Brian and Julia Thompson. A family celebration will be planned at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kris Morledge
August 11, 2021
Deepest sympathies. He is a great Marine, always with encouragement. He stopped by my place on Witters Lake and showed me how to catch bass. I am honored to have known him. Semper fi!!
Douglas Manthe
April 16, 2021
I counted Atlee as a friend since we met in JayCees in the '50s. His cheerful attitude and booming voice were always appreciated, and I trusted his advice. Two conversations have remained in my memory for years: Me, on a hot August day in his shop "Atlee, what would any sensible person be thinking about on a day like this?" Atlee, "Snow ty-ahs.!" He was right. And, on another occasion "Atlee, we're driving to Washington DC on a family vacation. Please look at my tires, I think I need one, and maybe two." Atlee, after an inspection "how about four!?" Followed by an explanation. He made sense. I bought four. I will miss him.
Terry Schar
March 30, 2021
my condolences on the passing of your parents I always enjoyed our Subway morning chats as he greeted everyone that was there. I wil remember his smile and the twinkle in his eyes. May they both RIP.
Sara Strain
March 29, 2021
Atlee was a regular at our First Baptist Men's breakfast each month. I always enjoyed chatting with him and trading stories. Since he was the owner of Comstock Tire, I trusted his judgment when it came to selecting tires for my car. It was a pleasure to do business with him. We will miss him greatly.
Gil Emmert
March 29, 2021
