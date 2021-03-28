Wilson, Sarah Jane and William Atlee

MADISON/MONONA - Sarah Jane Wilson and William Atlee Wilson passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, and March 21, 2021, respectively. They were married 75 joyous years. They had three children, Barbara Easton (Paul), David Wilson (Mary), and Vickie Bertolucci (James); and four grandchildren, Stephanie and Ryan Easton, and Brian and Julia Thompson. A family celebration will be planned at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

