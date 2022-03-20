Sarah Elizabeth Schlough

Nov. 21,1996 - March 7, 2022

Sarah Elizabeth Schlough came into this world one week late on November 21, 1996, and left this world way too early on March 7, 2022, at the age of 25.

She was born at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI, and attended West High School briefly followed by Malcolm Shabaaz High School. After receiving her HSED she completed the cosmetology program at Paul Mitchell The School-Madison. Sarah's passion for doing hair and makeup started at a young age with doing her little sister's halloween makeup. She did such a good job that the other children ran and hid from Maggie. For Sarah spending hours on her hair and makeup was a way to relax. She took immense pride in providing her clients with beautiful cuts and especially hair coloring. She was so happy to have her chair at Dick and Arnie's barbershop.

When she was younger, Sarah played piano and electric bass guitar. She loved a variety of music including BANKS, Billie Eilish, Linkin Park, The Jayhawks, and Adele. She had a quick wit and a fabulous sense of humor. She was humored by TV shows "The Office" and "Schitt"s Creek" and loved the movie "Stepbrothers" and any Tim Burton film. She was intelligent and always informed on the latest current events. Soccer was a sport she excelled at and loved to play when she was younger. She was able to let her competitive nature shine.

Sarah was a woman who knew what she liked, and the list was long: ice cream, traditional Thanksgiving dinner, curry with tofu, tattoos, false eyelashes, furry slides, and cotton candy blizzards to name a few.

Sarah had so much strength. She suffered and fought through many traumas. She became a strong advocate for herself. She was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Sarah felt everything so strongly and had a need for fairness and justice that was sometimes absent in the world. She worked hard to cope with the challenges this brought. The last year she had an excellent care team. Allison Barton, APNP; Jane Woods, MSSW, LCSW, CSAC; Crystal Morrison advocate at Project Respect; and Alcoholics Anonymous provided help and support to Sarah to see a better future ahead. We thank them for the light they gave her.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Brad and Mary Schlough; her siblings, Ben and Maggie; and her grandparents, Richard and Sharon Schlough. She is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, James and Rosemary Bohn of West Bend, WI.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd. Madison, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Madison Cat Project, Project RESPECT, Dane County chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness, Planned Parenthood, or Alcoholics Anonymous in Sarah's name. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

"We think about you always. We talk about you still. You have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain. To walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again." - author unknown.

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty." - Maya Angelou

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434