Stoltman, Sarah "Sallie"

MADISON - Our mom, Sarah "Sallie" Stoltman, passed on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Madison, due to complications from Alzheimer's dementia. She was just five days short of her 81st birthday. Mom died peacefully surrounded by family. She was born in Patton, Pa., on Oct. 3, 1939, to Edward and Miriam (Whitehead) Voelker.

Mom is survived by daughter, Wendy (Mike Platt); and two sons, Jeff (Sara) and Andy. She was the proud grandmother to Patrick, Alison, Christian and Eileen, and great-grandmother to Oliver. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Jill) Voelker; sister, Lila (Terry) Schwaner; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friends, Chemex, the coffee carafe, and Krups, the coffee grinder.

Mom was preceded in death by Jim, her husband of 59 years; brother, Jack; sister, Evie; sister, Edythe; sister, Mimi; and brother, Edward.

Mom grew up in Detroit, Mich., where she was a proud national merit scholar and attended Louisiana State University, where she developed a taste for chicory in her coffee.

After marrying, Mom actively facilitated our Dad's pursuit and completion of his doctorate from Harvard. This included typing drafts and the final copy of his dissertation and taking care of the children during Dad's extended field work in France. We assume she survived by drinking a lot of coffee. While Dad pursued his academic career, Mom managed all aspects of the household with aplomb. She provided the loving and stable foundation necessary for our family to thrive and take advantage of multi-month research sabbaticals in South Carolina; International Falls, Minn.; Merida, Mexico; and Santa Fe, N.M. Much to the delight of guests, Mom entertained and accommodated faculty, visitors, and graduate students from Dad's department of Anthropology at UW-Madison. Dad figured out early that, despite getting engrossed in his academic work, he'd better be home in time for dinner with his family.

Mom was a committed volunteer who served her community through a variety of organizations: Home Crafters non-profit in support of developmentally disabled individuals, the Shorewood Hills League, poll worker during elections, leader of the UW-Madison housing referral service for visiting faculty, and St. Paul's parish food service for people in need. Mom was a long-time member of the Queen of Peace Community, a group of non-dogmatic parishioners, who together explored their faith and established multi-generational friendships that endure to this day - all while enjoying good coffee.

A versatile hobbyist, Mom was an avid Bridge player, a voracious reader, an adventurous cook, a highly skilled seamstress and knitter, and a mediocre watercolor painter (we have a huge stack of original paintings for anyone who wants one).

Above all, Mom made our home available and welcoming to all. In part because Mom didn't like interruptions while reading or playing cards, she encouraged our friends to walk into the house without knocking and to help themselves to homemade cookies or doggie biscuits. Coffee was always available. While she drank it black, she always had cream available in the fridge for those who insisted on polluting her perfect brew. Without fail, she made room at the dinner table for a guest or three. Indeed, everyone was welcome - especially the large variety of life forms that grew in our refrigerator despite her insistence on cleanliness everywhere else. Her passion for humanity in all shapes, abilities and colors is a value that she passed along to her children. Several family members and friends lived in our house for extended periods of time, thanks to Mom's desire and ability to offer compassionate support. To this day, numerous friends think of Sallie as their second mom.

Although she loved her children immensely, she could barely disguise her reluctant tolerance of our irreverent sense of humor. Her world-famous eye roll in response to our joking stayed with her to the very end. We know you're giving us that eye roll now. Mom nurtured special, individual relationships with each of her grandchildren. An avid traveler in her later years, she organized and funded a stunning trip to Greece and Turkey for the entire extended family that has left a lifelong impression on her grandkids. So, Mom, we think of you always and offer our love and gratitude with every sip of coffee we take from now to the end of our days.

Our family offers heart-felt gratitude to the compassionate, caring and competent people at Agape Services for Mom's elder support, Sonrisas Adult Family Home and Agrace Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

