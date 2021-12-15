Crave, Sarajane G.

WATERLOO - Sarajane George Crave, Waterloo, passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at her home at Riverwalk in Waterloo, Wis., of natural causes. She was born March 26, 1929, in Beloit to John and Rose Sullivan George. She attended Brother Dutton Grade School, St. Mary's Springs Academy in Fond du Lac, and graduated from St. Mary's College of Notre Dame, Ind., in 1951 with a degree in English. She taught at Catholic schools in Milwaukee and Beloit for a few years before marriage.

Sara married Robert "Bob" Crave, a Brother Dutton classmate, on Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Jude Church in Beloit. Bob and Sara were the parents of Charles (Joni), George (Debbie), and Thomas (Janet) of Waterloo; Mary of Madison; Paul (Delwyn) of Beloit; Bridget (Glen Vilim) of Onalaska; and Mark (Tina) of Watertown. Sara liked to point out that all seven of her children were redheads.

Sara was a substitute language arts and social studies teacher and a very active leader in the Beloit community. She served on several boards, such as the Turner School Board, where she was elected its first female president; the Beloit Library Board; and Rock County 4-H Fair Board. She also served many roles in St. Jude parish life and liturgy: she was a member of the Marian Guild, of the parish council, sang in the choir for many years, and was a gifted lector. Sara was a 4-H volunteer, ESL/literacy volunteer, and avid supporter of her children's and grandchildren's sports, music and 4-H activities. She was gracious in stating her opinions, a promoter of social justice issues, was a stickler for grammar, and had a quick wit and knack for impersonating people. She enjoyed playing bridge with the same women for more than 55 years.

About 10 years ago, Sara and Bob moved from Beloit to Waterloo, where she quickly made friends through church and enjoyed frequent visits with family members.

In addition to her husband and children, Sara is survived by 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sister Carla Crave, CSA; and many George and Crave nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Ben (Olive), William, and Richard (Marge) George; sister, Rosemary Sheehan; and Bob's sisters, Ruth Power, Lucille Freeman Farrington, and Helen Kinney.

The family is grateful for the attention and compassionate care of the staff at Riverwalk and Rainbow Hospice during Sara's final weeks.

A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at HOLY FAMILY PARISH, Waterloo campus, with Father John Hedrick presiding and Father Jorge Miramontes concelebrating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Private burial services will be in Beloit at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. The Mass will also be livestreamed at www.holyfamily.info. The family requests that masks be worn in church.

Memorials in Sarajane's honor may be made to Catholic Relief Services.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.