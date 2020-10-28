Brown, Scott N.

MADISON - Scott N. Brown passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 64. He was born on Dec. 3, 1955, the son of Dale and Nancy (Macaulay) Brown.

Scott was a kind and gentle soul. He loved people watching, rocking in his chair, going out in public and being with family. He especially liked going to Farm and Fleet with his sister, Karen. He enjoyed spending his days at Community Support Network and previously his many years at MARC East.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Dale Brown; and his mother, Nancy Brown, his favorite person in the world. They had a very special and close relationship. He was well cared for by his many, many support staff through the years, especially by his current caregivers at Dreamweavers, who lovingly cared for him during his declining health.

Scott is survived by his sisters, Karen Bollman (Larry Chavez) and Kim Brown; his niece, Kate (Chad) Boyes; his nephew, Kyle Bollman; and his special cousin, Pat Osborn. He is further survived by other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to Dreamweavers, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

