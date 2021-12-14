Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott B. Dicka
FUNERAL HOME
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI

Dicka, Scott B.

SAYNER - Scott B. Dicka, age 60, a resident of Sayner died on Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021 at home. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Oct. 4, 1961 to Joseph and Phyllis Dicka.

Scott worked as a landscaper in Madison and in the Vilas County area. He enjoyed deer hunting and his favorite pastime is row trolling for Muskies. Scott was also a big Packers fan. He was so grateful for his many friends and regarded each as very special. He never met a stranger.

Scott is survived by his mother, Phyllis; brothers, Robert (Dana), Chuck (Chris), Bruce (Mary), Dan (Jean); sisters, Jane Austin, Joan (Gary) Judnic, Linda Dicka; as well as other family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sayner, Wis. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Spring of 2022 in the Plum Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Richard Clark Family
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results