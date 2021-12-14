Dicka, Scott B.

SAYNER - Scott B. Dicka, age 60, a resident of Sayner died on Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021 at home. He was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Oct. 4, 1961 to Joseph and Phyllis Dicka.

Scott worked as a landscaper in Madison and in the Vilas County area. He enjoyed deer hunting and his favorite pastime is row trolling for Muskies. Scott was also a big Packers fan. He was so grateful for his many friends and regarded each as very special. He never met a stranger.

Scott is survived by his mother, Phyllis; brothers, Robert (Dana), Chuck (Chris), Bruce (Mary), Dan (Jean); sisters, Jane Austin, Joan (Gary) Judnic, Linda Dicka; as well as other family and friends.

A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sayner, Wis. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Spring of 2022 in the Plum Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com