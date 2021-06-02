Menu
Scott Erdman
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Erdman, Scott Alan

VERONA – Scott Alan Erdman, age 51, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Scott was born on July 20, 1969, in Waupun, Wis., to Erle and Arlene Erdman. He grew up in Fairwater, Wis., and graduated from Markesan High School in 1987. Scott later attended UW-Whitewater and achieved a B.A. He married the love of his life, Beth Kowalski, on March 24, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Scott worked for many years for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and most recently worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Scott loved coaching and watching his kids play sports. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and was an avid fan of the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. Scott was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many, and he will be greatly missed.

Scott is survived by his wife, Beth; children, Alyssa, Ben, and Jake; mother, Arlene; and siblings, Michael (Darlene) and Karen (Dennis) Zanto. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Erle.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for his children's college funds.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Raymond Road
5701 Raymond Road, Madison, WI
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Raymond Road
5701 Raymond Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beth, I am so sorry for you loss. Sending my sincere condolences to you and your family. Dawne
Dawne Bailey
June 4, 2021
Scott, I will miss our talks about our kids, vacations and open records requests. I was honored to have you as a guide and to help you when I could. You were a good friend and I will miss you!
RIGEL FINDLEY
Work
June 4, 2021
We are crushed beyond words. Our deepest sympathy to you all. He was a proud dad. Sorry we couldn´t make the services. You haven´t left our thoughts and prayers. Hugs to you all.
Nick, Mia, Zoie, and Zeke Zuberbuhler
June 4, 2021
Steve's UMR Team
June 2, 2021
Scott was my next door neighbor until I left home for college. He and my sister, Patti, were close friends. I babysat Scott for many years and remember him as a sweet and caring person. His Facebook posts show what a proud father he was and I enjoyed watching as his family grew up. My condolences to Beth, Alyssa, Ben, and Jake for their huge loss. May Patti and Scott be again enjoying time together in heaven.
Kathy Schwandt
Neighbor
May 31, 2021
I worked with Scott at DOT he sat behind me for a few years, he was always helpful great person to work with. I will miss sending you my weekly reports Scott God Keep you.
Star Maahs
Coworker
May 30, 2021
