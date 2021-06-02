Erdman, Scott Alan

VERONA – Scott Alan Erdman, age 51, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Scott was born on July 20, 1969, in Waupun, Wis., to Erle and Arlene Erdman. He grew up in Fairwater, Wis., and graduated from Markesan High School in 1987. Scott later attended UW-Whitewater and achieved a B.A. He married the love of his life, Beth Kowalski, on March 24, 2007, in Madison, Wis. Scott worked for many years for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and most recently worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Scott loved coaching and watching his kids play sports. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and was an avid fan of the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. Scott was a devoted husband, father, and friend to many, and he will be greatly missed.

Scott is survived by his wife, Beth; children, Alyssa, Ben, and Jake; mother, Arlene; and siblings, Michael (Darlene) and Karen (Dennis) Zanto. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Erle.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for his children's college funds.

