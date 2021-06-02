Menu
Scott Ringelstetter
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sun Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI

Ringelstetter, Scott Allen

SUN PRAIRIE - Scott Allen Ringelstetter, age 57, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at UW Hospital, as a result of an accident.

Scott was born on May 19, 1964, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the son of Leonard and Kathryn "Kay" (Pfaff) Ringelstetter.

Scott graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1982 and from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1986 with a degree in agronomy. Scott farmed with his brother, Jim, on the family farm in the Town of Bristol. He worked at Landmark Services Cooperative in Cottage Grove for 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was currently serving as chairman of the Dane County Drainage Board. He loved spending time with his family, playing cards and was an avid fan of UW hockey, Packers football and other sports.

Scott is survived by his mother, Kay; siblings, Bill, Mary (Joel) Waldo, Jim (Brenda) and Ann (Terry) Bradshaw; nieces, Abby Waldo (fiancé, Zane Friske), Kate and Olivia Bradshaw; and nephew, Ben Waldo. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol, with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church Building Fund.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St, Sun Prairie, WI
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
East Bristol, WI
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
East Bristol, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy! May Scott rest in Peace! Will miss talking to him at the Bristol church picnics!
Ken and Donna Dorn
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Scott's accident and passing. Sons and sibling are so special. I know you all well and am confident he will live on in your hearts and actions. Sending everyone in your family my love and prayers for peace as you all come to terms with this loss.
Ann Schuch Sederquist
School
June 2, 2021
