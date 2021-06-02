Ringelstetter, Scott Allen

SUN PRAIRIE - Scott Allen Ringelstetter, age 57, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at UW Hospital, as a result of an accident.

Scott was born on May 19, 1964, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, the son of Leonard and Kathryn "Kay" (Pfaff) Ringelstetter.

Scott graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1982 and from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1986 with a degree in agronomy. Scott farmed with his brother, Jim, on the family farm in the Town of Bristol. He worked at Landmark Services Cooperative in Cottage Grove for 35 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Bristol and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He was currently serving as chairman of the Dane County Drainage Board. He loved spending time with his family, playing cards and was an avid fan of UW hockey, Packers football and other sports.

Scott is survived by his mother, Kay; siblings, Bill, Mary (Joel) Waldo, Jim (Brenda) and Ann (Terry) Bradshaw; nieces, Abby Waldo (fiancé, Zane Friske), Kate and Olivia Bradshaw; and nephew, Ben Waldo. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol, with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church Building Fund.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com