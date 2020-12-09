Schabow, Scott E.

MADISON - Scott Edward Schabow, age 52, born in Elmhurst, Ill., and currently living in Madison, Wis., died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. On his final day, he was at home surrounded by his family after gracefully living with cancer for five and a half years.

How about a guy who writes his own obituary?

I was one of seven siblings who enjoy sharing the stories of growing up together. I knew I could always count on my sibs for a good laugh. I grew up in hard circumstances and made a successful and happy life for myself. Active in Band as a trumpet player, working since the age of 13 and busy with cars, I graduated from Clinton High School in Wisconsin. Wanting to see the world and learn a skill, I served in the U.S. Navy as a fire controlman on the radar for five-inch gun and harpoon cruise missiles (EC2 Surface Warfare) on the USS Thomas S. Gates. It was an experience that changed my life. Coming home from service, I worked 11 years for Alliant Energy before running my own business, KE Electric, for 20 years. Being an electrician was awesome work. Building relationships with customers, engineering projects and mastering the trade was a life work for me. I made friends easily. You could often see me laughing with customers and coworkers. You might even catch me dancing to the 80's tunes I often had playing on the radio on the job site.

Scott means traveler, and this was my pleasure. Whether it was visiting family and friends locally, traveling our great country or traversing the world, I liked being on the move. I found my beloved travel partner in my beautiful wife, Shaun O'Keefe; proposing on the Eiffel tower and seeing many countries together brought me joy. Camping with daughters, Katie Hass (Rheas) and Erin Schmalz, and visiting many National Parks with son, Josh O'Keefe, and daughter, Sophie O'Keefe, I saw all but four of the states in my lifetime. Being a father to four children and a grandfather to Riley (Schmalz) brought me satisfaction and opportunities to help them as they learned about the world.

Flying was a passion. My grandpa, Lyle Elyea, passed on his Cessna 175 tail wheel, and the sky has been my playground ever since. I took many trips in the plane with Shaun, the kids and friends. The Young Eagles Program and giving rides to whomever asked to encourage the enthusiasm for aviation was fun for me. The airport community at Brodhead was a second family to me. Thank you. Treating my friends like family and my family like friends was what I strove for in my life. To all I love, remember me fondly when you look to the sky and see a plane go by.

In addition to his wife, Shaun, and his children, Scott is survived by his mother, Ramona Elyea (Kent McMakin); his stepfather, David Wilson (Michelle); as well as siblings, Janiene Jones (Rob), Greg Schabow (Becky), David Wilson (Erin), Jennifer Yates (Jason), Matthew Schabow (Krista), Dan Wilson (Laura Vohs) and David Doubleday (Krystal); his in-laws, Carol and Bill O'Keefe, PJ O'Keefe (Julie) and Kelly Schwab (Jeff); and nieces and nephews, Jim, Tony, Andrew, Garrett, Dakota, Hannah, Bryce, Samantha, Nathan, Natalie, Quentin, Blake, Robert, Alice, Ansley, Tensley, Bradley, Julia and Max. Scott was preceded in death by his father, George Matthew Schabow Jr.

Scott and Shaun wish to thank Dr. Grogan (UW Carbon Cancer Center), Dr. Baschnagel (UW), Dr. Parker (VA) and the staff of the VA hospital and infusion lab for their compassionate and expert care.

A small private funeral Mass will be held. For those wishing to join us via LIVE STREAM, please visit Scott's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A larger Celebration of Life will be at BRODHEAD AIRPORT, KELCH MUSEUM, N2463 Airport Road, Brodhead, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Rather than flowers please consider remembering me by sending donations to benefit Dr. Grogan's research lab. Pay to: Scott Schabow's Memory to fund #112900033. Donations can be made on the UW website or mailed to: Development, 600 Highland Ave., MC 9945, Madison, WI 53792.

I have truly lived longer because of Dr. Grogan's talents and your prayers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

