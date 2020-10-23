Schellenberger, Scott Carl

VERONA - Scott Carl Schellenberger, 45, of Verona, passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Scott was born in Sparta on April 16, 1975, and was the son of Carl and Grace (Wilson) Schellenberger.

Scott was a proud 1998 graduate of UW-Madison with a degree in Computer Science. After a successful internship, he was offered a job as a programmer at Famous Footwear where he stayed for 10 years. In 2008, when given the choice to move to St. Louis and stay with Famous or move on, he decided without hesitation to stay in Madison, a city he genuinely loved and called home. In December 2008, he started at Epic Solutions of Verona as an Integration Engineer. He excelled at his job and was truly loved by his co-workers and customers because of his fun, easy-going nature, his great laugh and more.

Scott was an avid golfer. The only reasons he wasn't out on a course each weekend between March and November were high winds, heavy rains or freezing temps, and even then, he would consider it! His golf clubs lived in the back seat of his Camaro – which he also LOVED! Scott loved to travel. While working at Epic, he was given opportunities to go to Ireland and Australia, as well as all over the U.S. He was a lover of the arts and had awesome Overture Center seats he generously shared with friends and family. He loved sports, including Packers and Brewers, but he lived for UW sports: basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, men's, women's – you name it, he supported it and with a passion!

He was very serious about his traditions: seven-layer Jello Salad; Manheim Steamroller or Trans-Siberian Orchestra with Mom and Dad for Christmas and making them watch A Christmas Story and Scrooge with Patrick Stewart every Christmas Eve; Overture Center with Melisa for her birthday; Baraboo Burger Company for March Madness and practically every Badgers game; road trips or vacation with best friends, Pete and Chadi; Guys' Day at Miller Park; South Mountain and LJs Pizza in Arizona; Pumpkin Pie – crust to Sis; Jack and Coke – NO LIME; Euchre with his awesome neighbors, Brad and Stephanie; Mom's homemade pizza for Christmas Dinner; the Badger Steam & Gas Engine show camping organization; first in line on the exact day of a Star Wars movie release; religiously donating his O Positive blood every two months; and so much more.

He is survived by his parents, Carl and Grace; sister, Melisa (Andrew) Skwor; niece, Ava; nephews, Ray and Leo; best friends, Pete Clark and Chadi Hayek; best neighbors, Brad and Stephanie Ahrens; and so many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Ann Schellenberger and Cliffton and Dorothy Wilson; his uncle, Chet Wilson; and his aunt, Jo Schellenberger.

A private, family service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Redlin Funeral Home, and will be live-streamed on the Baraboo First Church of the Nazarene Facebook page. A celebration of life will be held in the spring or summer when we can get together, eat, drink, laugh, smile, cry, hug and love safely.

He was kind. He was generous. He was gracious and thoughtful. He was loved by so many and will be missed.