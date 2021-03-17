Schuerman, Scott Alan

COTTAGE GROVE - On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Scott Alan Schuerman, age 75, weighed anchor and set off in search of new adventures, fine wine, excellent food and good company. Traveling with him are Cheryl, Mac and Morris.

Growing up in Twin Buffs, Scott learned the cheesemakers trade and a strong work ethic from his father, Lyle. After graduation from the Richland Center High School, Scott joined the U.S. Navy and spent four years on the geographical survey ship, the USS Maury, stationed off the coast of Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Returning home, he attended the UW-Richland where he met and married Cheryl McKenzie on Dec. 27, 1969. For 42 years, Scott and Cheryl shared a love of God, family, friends and the world around them. Scott worked as a software engineer for QBE until his retirement in 2013.

Scott is survived by his sisters, Marie (Michael) Kaesbauer and Karen (Timothy) Coyle; his children, Michael, Brian and Haddie Schuerman; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Stephen Christopher and Kurt Alan; his parents, Lyle and Rosemary Schuerman; and his in-laws, Lawrence and Bernadine McKenzie. Surviving also is dear friend, Lisa Zwettler (thank you, Lisa, your friendship meant the world to him); loyal friends and neighbors, especially Rick and Tina, Shea Carmichael (for your two years of support as the best roomie ever); and his beloved dogs, Rusty and Cynder.

Known for his giving nature, Scott's eyes were donated to provide the gift of sight to someone so that they may see again. Two things may you find on your journey, Scott... a world class Muskie and a magnificent set of elk horns. Journey safe and God speed. Love, Marie and Karen.

Education having been very important to Scott, the family requests that memorials be made for a scholarship fund to be established in Scott and Cheryl's name to benefit students at the Richland Center High School who are pursuing further education. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Karen Coyle, P.O. Box 194, Spring Green, WI 53588.

A funeral service will be held at ST. MARY THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 160 W. Fourth Street, Richland Center, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, with Deacon Donald Tully presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A second visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

