Scott Schuerman
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Schuerman, Scott Alan

COTTAGE GROVE - On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Scott Alan Schuerman, age 75, weighed anchor and set off in search of new adventures, fine wine, excellent food and good company. Traveling with him are Cheryl, Mac and Morris.

Growing up in Twin Buffs, Scott learned the cheesemakers trade and a strong work ethic from his father, Lyle. After graduation from the Richland Center High School, Scott joined the U.S. Navy and spent four years on the geographical survey ship, the USS Maury, stationed off the coast of Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Returning home, he attended the UW-Richland where he met and married Cheryl McKenzie on Dec. 27, 1969. For 42 years, Scott and Cheryl shared a love of God, family, friends and the world around them. Scott worked as a software engineer for QBE until his retirement in 2013.

Scott is survived by his sisters, Marie (Michael) Kaesbauer and Karen (Timothy) Coyle; his children, Michael, Brian and Haddie Schuerman; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Stephen Christopher and Kurt Alan; his parents, Lyle and Rosemary Schuerman; and his in-laws, Lawrence and Bernadine McKenzie. Surviving also is dear friend, Lisa Zwettler (thank you, Lisa, your friendship meant the world to him); loyal friends and neighbors, especially Rick and Tina, Shea Carmichael (for your two years of support as the best roomie ever); and his beloved dogs, Rusty and Cynder.

Known for his giving nature, Scott's eyes were donated to provide the gift of sight to someone so that they may see again. Two things may you find on your journey, Scott... a world class Muskie and a magnificent set of elk horns. Journey safe and God speed. Love, Marie and Karen.

Education having been very important to Scott, the family requests that memorials be made for a scholarship fund to be established in Scott and Cheryl's name to benefit students at the Richland Center High School who are pursuing further education. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Karen Coyle, P.O. Box 194, Spring Green, WI 53588.

A funeral service will be held at ST. MARY THE ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 160 W. Fourth Street, Richland Center, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, with Deacon Donald Tully presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. A second visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church
160 W. 4th Street, Richland Center, WI
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church
160 W. 4th Street, Richland Center, WI
Mar
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 12:15p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery (Richland Center)
-, Richland Center, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We have been Scott´s neighbors for many years. He was a good friend and great neighbor. He always made time to chat, especially with Luke about fishing. We will remember Scott and Cheryl on their walks with their cat following. Our sympathies to Scott´s family. He will be greatly missed.
Kevin, Luke and Lauren Pomarnke
March 17, 2021
Scott and Lisa Stearns
March 17, 2021
We were neighbors of Scott. Our hearts are broken over this great loss. We would often meet Scott on the trail walking his beloved dogs while walking ours. We had many heart warming chats and will miss him greatly. Please accept our deepest sympathies for your great loss.
Lisa and Scott Stearns
March 17, 2021
My condolences to Scott´s family. He was a kind gentle and talented man to me. Thank you. Rest In Peace with your beloved wife.
Adrienne Laravuso
March 16, 2021
