Staven, Scott William

HELENVILLE - Scott William Staven, age 62, of Helenville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. He was born on Jan. 8, 1959, in Madison, the son of Roger and Patricia (Finn) Staven.

Scott graduated from La Follette High School, Carthage College and the Policy Academy. He worked as a police officer in East Troy and in Darlington, then worked construction, and ended his working career in sales.

Scott was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Winnequah Gun Club. He loved trap shooting, hunting, fishing, vacationing at the family cabin up north, taking trips to Canada and cheering on Wisconsin sports teams.

Scott is survived by his son, Michael (Sarah Papenfus) Staven; mother, Patricia; two brothers, Mark (Ellen) Staven and Chris (Bonnie) Staven; two nephews, Kyle Staven and Dane Staven; and three aunts, Carol Magnuson, Gayle Langkamp and Elaine Finn.

He was preceded in death by father, Roger; and three uncles, Elmer Magnuson, Vince Langkamp and Bruce "Bud" Finn.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

