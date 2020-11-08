Finnegan, Sean George

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Sean George Finnegan, age 79, of West Chicago, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. He was born on Nov. 28, 1940, in Madison, Wis., to George and Johnette Finnegan. Sean graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy with a rank of Lieutenant in the reserves. He worked for Leo Burnett Advertising, Universal Recording and was owner and general contractor of Whitney Builders. Sean was past president (1974) of the Men's Garden Club of Villa Park. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and carpentry.

Sean is survived by his wife, Margaret Aldrin Finnegan; daughters, Kathleen Genge, Kelly Finnegan, and Kerry (Jason) Smith; and grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Ryan and Reese Genge and Madison and Sofia Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Sean's inurnment will be in Wayne Township Cemetery in West Chicago. For info, call (630) 231-0060 or visit www.norrissegertfh.com.