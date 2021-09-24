O'Connor, Shannon Terese

VERONA - Shannon Terese O'Connor, age 58, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Aug. 30, 2021, at home in Verona, Wis. Shannon was born Oct. 8, 1962, in Winneconne, Wis., to Norbert Urban O'Connor and Janice Marie (Racine) O'Connor.

Shannon graduated from Brillion High School in 1981. She attended UW-Green Bay for one year before earning her B.S. in psychology from UW-Madison in 1985, and earned her master's in educational psychology from UW-Milwaukee in 1994. After working at O'Connor Pharmacy while growing up, Shannon enjoyed putting her degree to use by helping students at PIUS XI High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin School for the Blind & Visually Impaired in Janesville, and lastly, at Verona High School.

While at UWGB, Shannon met her Best Friend, Jim Horn. They were looking forward to celebrating 40 years of devotion next March by finally tying the knot. They enjoyed traveling, especially to friends in California, and locally to Door County, socializing with friends and family, street festivals, concerts, dancing, and of course, outdoor movies. Shannon also enjoyed any day in the sun and never met a beach she didn't like.

Shannon was creative and artistically talented. She danced ballet for many years, and played the piano for numerous school, church, and community events while growing up, and enjoyed playing the upright grand piano Jim got for her in 2002. Shannon also loved animals, especially her cats, Paddy Jo, Baby Jo, and Josie. She also enjoyed feeding and caring for the raccoons, possums, chipmunks, squirrels, and numerous birds and occasional bald eagle in the back yard.

Shannon was preceded in death by her loving father, Norb; sister-in-law, Liz (Mike) O'Connor; her cats, Paddy Jo and Baby Jo; and recently, too many friends and extended family members.

Shannon is survived by her adoring mother, Janice (Racine) O'Connor, Green Bay; brother, Michael and niece, Calleigh, of Chicago; brother, Tim, his wife, Lori, nephew, Michael, and niece, Erin, of De Pere; her best friend and devoted life partner, Jim Horn of Verona; aunt, Betty O'Connor of Green Bay; aunt, Marian Racine of Green Bay; and her many cousins and their families, along with countless friends.

A visitation/remembrance celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at the URBAN LEAGUE SOUTHWEST EMPLOYMENT CENTER, 1233 McKenna Boulevard, Madison, WI.

Church services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at ST. MARY'S CHURCH, 4805 Sportsmans Drive, DePere, WI, with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Those who wish to remember Shannon in a special way may make gifts to the Green Lake Animal Shelter, Green Lake, Wis., or your local animal shelter.

"It is a matter of taking the side of the Weak against the Strong.

Something the Best People have always done." - Harriet Beecher Stowe