Sharon Bischoff
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Whitefish Bay High SchoolDeforest Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Bischoff, Sharon Mary

DEFOREST/MCFARLAND - Sharon Mary Bischoff, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, with her daughters by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 15 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 615 Jefferson St., DeForest, at 11 a.m., with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sharon's name to St. Olaf Catholic Church or The Dane County Humane Society. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

DeForest/Windsor Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
9:30a.m.
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
WI
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
615 Jefferson St., DeForest, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I enjoyed knowing Shari while growing up with Lish. She was always our number one supporter and fan. Always came to our sporting events and activities. Such a special lady.
Lisa & Tom Jeffers
Friend
June 11, 2021
