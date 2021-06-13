Bischoff, Sharon Mary

DEFOREST/MCFARLAND - Sharon Mary Bischoff, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, with her daughters by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 15 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 615 Jefferson St., DeForest, at 11 a.m., with Father Jared Holzhuter presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sharon's name to St. Olaf Catholic Church or The Dane County Humane Society. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

