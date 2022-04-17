Sharon Isabel Braska

April 21, 1933 - April 11, 2022

MADISON - Sharon Isabel Braska, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on April 21, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Frank and Adeline (Wolfe) McMahon.

Sharon attended Central High School and graduated from East High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Roger Braska for over 50 years. She was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church.

In her early years, Sharon enjoyed camping and traveling with her kids when they were younger. She was a life master bridge player, playing several days a week for a number of years enjoying the camaraderie of her peers.

Sharon is survived by her son, Mark (Victoria) Braska; daughter, Kari (Mike) Starr; and two grandchildren, Kyle (Kelsey) Braska and Austin (Kelsie) Braska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents, Frank and Adeline; and her daughter, Becky Braska.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

