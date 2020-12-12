Clark, Sharon L.

JANESVILLE - Sharon L. Clark, age 74, of Janesville, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Madison on Feb. 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Wallace and Helen (DiRienzo) Coleman. Sharon married Arthur R. Clark on July 11, 1964, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a talented artist, beginning her career as a graphic artist for Gampco Industries in Texas. After moving back to Janesville she was an office manager for K-Mart, Fagan Chevrolet and lastly for Janesville Comfort Shop. Sharon loved her art, using all different mediums to display it on. She also loved cross stitching, was an excellent cook, and a great dancer. Sharon was also extremely active at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she served on the Parish Council, was the Parish Financial Secretary and also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Art; four children, Arthur R. (Linda) Clark II of Middleton, Sherry Finnegan of Salem, Ore., Shawn Clark of Janesville, and Shane Clark of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren, Arthur R. (Erika) Clark III, Lauren (John) Eddy, Lily Clark, Nicholas Finnegan, Galen Finnegan, and Crystal Wallace; three great-grandchildren, Rosalind, Josephine, and Adrian; 11 siblings, Rosemary (David) Dean, Roger (Sheila) Coleman, Patricia (Harry) Danielson, Barbara (John) Bass, Kathleen (Robert) Ebert, Michael Coleman, Jeannette Owens, Judith (Robert) Fischer, Richard Coleman, Randal Coleman, and Robert (EJ) Coleman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carol Ann Coleman; and niece, Carol Ann Hunley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Father Drew Olson, Father Jim Kuhn, and Deacon John Houseman will preside. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Please plan to move the line along, wear masks, and use all precautionary measures to protect all who wish to express their condolences. Memorials in Sharon's name may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com.