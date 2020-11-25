Graham, Sharon K.

MADISON - Sharon K. Graham, 71, of Madison, Wis., passed away due to dementia on Nov. 19, 2020, at Columbus Health and Rehab in Columbus, Wis.

Sharon was born on Jan. 4, 1949, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse, Wis., to Richard and Marian (Redig) Black. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1967. She married Patrick Graham on Sept. 30, 1978, in Eau Claire, Wis. Business relocations took them to Indiana for two years prior to moving to Madison/Verona in 1985. Sharon loved kids and enjoyed working at Jefferson Middle School in Madison. Another job relocation resulted in the family moving to Lake Mills, where Sharon was employed as a Teacher's Assistant in the Lake Mills School District. Sharon often spoke of how much she loved working and living in Lake Mills.

During retirement, Sharon and Pat loved to travel, play golf and visit friends throughout the country. She loved long walks in the evening, going to movies, being at the beach, watching the ocean waves, reading a good book, Wisconsin Badger basketball, and looking at pictures in one of her many family photo albums. She was proud to have carried our country's flag when she was a member of the Blue Stars Marching Band growing up in LaCrosse. Her faith in God was a guiding light in her life. Her smile was contagious, and she loved to smile. More than anything, Sharon loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved attending her children's and grandkid's sporting events. She was always there to encourage and support them.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marian Black; sister, Sue; sister, Karen; and brother-in-law, John.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Patrick; son, Nick (Tina) Graham; step-son, Dave (Tara) Graham; step-son, John Graham; son, Matt Johnson; grandchildren, Jake, Josie, Gracie and Jase; brother, Rich (Karen) Black; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Columbus Health and Rehab for their commitment to comforting and caring for Sharon during the final months of her journey.

Restrictions currently in place, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in a celebration of life for Sharon being delayed until further notice. The family is planning on a spring/summer celebration.

