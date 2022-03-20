Sharon G. Hutchins

Aug. 2, 1946 - March 15, 2022.

STOUGHTON - Sharon G. Hutchins, age 75, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She was born in Delaware on August 2, 1946, the daughter of William and Ozelma Gray. Sharon graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1964. On August 22, 1970 she married James Hutchins. They lived in New Mexico and enjoyed their time in the mountains before settling in Wisconsin in 1976. Sharon loved her life as a farm wife. She worked as the Clerk for Town of Dunn for several years and retired as the Director of Housing for Porchlight in 2013/2014. She enjoyed attending Pre-Civil War rendezvous with her family. Sharon was affectionally known as "Big Red." She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 52-years, Jim; two children: Ginger (Craig) Borgrud and Will Hutchins; three grandchildren: Gabbi and William Hutchins and Julia Borgrud; brother, William (Laura) Gray; sister-in-law, Nancy Thompson; brother-in-law, Ed (Gwen) Hutchins; three nephews: John Thompson, Tom (Cristina) Gray and Nate (Tara) Hutchins; and great-niece, Evie (Jason) Jansen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and nephews: Kevin Thompson and Aaron Hutchins.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon reception immediately following at the Stoughton VFW. Friends may greet the family from 2:00 PM until the time of services Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Porchlight, or Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

A special thank you to the staff of Agrace for keeping mom comfortable, and to family friend Brody Doskocil for his constant support.

