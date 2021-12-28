Koeller, Sharon

MADISON - Sharon Koeller, 71, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Platteville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center, exactly one year and 11 days after being diagnosed with cancer.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, where there will be a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.