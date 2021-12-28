Menu
Sharon Koeller
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory
1245 N Water St
Platteville, WI

Koeller, Sharon

MADISON - Sharon Koeller, 71, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Platteville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center, exactly one year and 11 days after being diagnosed with cancer.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, where there will be a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Rosary
3:30p.m.
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory
1245 N Water St, Platteville, WI
Dec
29
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melby Funeral Home & Crematory
1245 N Water St, Platteville, WI
Dec
30
Calling hours
9:30a.m.
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Platteville, WI
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Platteville, WI
