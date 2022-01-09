Lambrecht, Sharon Cathy "Shari"

MADISON - Sharon Cathy "Shari" Lambrecht, age 78, of the Madison area, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2021. She was born to James and Francis "Carol" Erickson on Dec. 1, 1943.

Shari graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1962 and completed her nursing training in Red Wing, Minn., in 1963. She worked at Central Wisconsin Center as an LPN for 25 years and for an additional nine years as a workers' compensation coordinator.

Over the years Shari thoroughly enjoyed traveling, downhill skiing, fishing, knitting, crocheting, playing cards, watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers, and she especially enjoyed chocolate and spending time with her sweet dog, family, and friends. Sharon was proud of her Norwegian heritage and often showed off her great sense of humor with Ole and Lena jokes!

Shari had a big heart towards the underdog and less fortunate. She was very generous and always held many in her prayers. She was loved by many and will always be cherished and greatly missed.

Shari is survived by her two daughters, Laurie (Todd) Howard and Dawn Lambrecht; and several cousins, nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her father; beloved mother; brother; and twin sister.

The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of the earthly angels who cared for and visited Mom, including the doctors, nurses, caregivers, social workers and volunteers at UW and Unity Point/Meriter Hospitals and Clinics, Heritage Senior Living, and Agrace HospiceCare. You are all immensely valued and appreciated. Please take good care of yourselves and keep up your excellent work. The world needs you.

A favorite Norwegian proverb was, "A hero is one who knows how to hang on one minute longer." Sharon was a hero to her daughters in many respects, and to many others. We hope this helps others to hang on and keep going.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness, American Lung Association, COPD Foundation, and Disabled American Veterans.

