Maier, Sharon Lynn

COLUMBUS - Sharon Lynn Maier, 77, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a brief illness.

She graduated from Phelps High School in 1962. Sharon then attended and graduated from nursing school and worked as a nurse for many years in the Madison area. She was later employed by the Dane County Sheriff's Department as a deputy sheriff. Upon retirement, she moved to Tennessee, then back to Columbus to be closer to her son and family.

Survivors include her son, Paco (Janette) San Emeterio; three grandchildren, Hayden, Quinton, and Merissa; and a great-grandson, Jackson. She is further survived by her three siblings, Richard (Waltrua) Raunio, Kathy Gadda, and Tom (Gayle) Raunio; nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Francis Raunio.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services. She was a very kind, generous person with a heart of gold and will be missed by all. Special thanks to SSM Health hospice, St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, and Grasse Funeral Service for their service to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.