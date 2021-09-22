McDowell, Sharon A. (Whitefoot)

SUN PRAIRIE - Sharon A. (Whitefoot) McDowell, age 82, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born on May 2, 1939, in Watertown, the daughter of Lester and Marie (Westbye) Whitefoot. Sharon graduated from Madison East High School in 1957. She married Robert McDowell on May 15, 1965, at East Side Lutheran Church.

Sharon was an avid traveler and enjoyed planning many trips that included her close group of friends. She also loved hosting parties for her friends and family. More than anything, she loved spending time at the cottage on Lake Puckaway with her family. She was an early participating member of the Monona Library Board, kept up with her Madison East High classmates of 1957, attended a warm water pool class at Prairie Athletic Club, belonged to a local National Guard group, and enjoyed meeting for monthly dinners with her birthday club.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Damon) Bryant and Cindy (Pete) Esch; granddaughter, Tiffany Rossi; two great-grandsons, Evan Albrecht and Mason Albrecht; sister-in-law, Wilma Whitefoot; six nephews, David Hoenecke, Jon Hoenecke, Mark (Joan) Hoenecke, Joe Hoenecke, Ralph (Donna) Whitefoot, and Tim Whitefoot (Hope); niece, Gretchen (Tim) Soukup; her cat, Barney; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert; her parents; her sister, Arline (John) Hoenecke; and her brother, Lester Whitefoot Jr.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. An additional visitation will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. A funeral service will follow at the church from 11 a.m. until noon, followed by a short service for the family at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Time of Grace and Peace Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. A special thanks to her close friends, Dick and Sharon Quale, Roger Mayer, and Trish Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

