Meisel, Sharon Elizabeth

BARABOO - Sharon Elizabeth Meisel, age 80, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Sharon, daughter of Louis and Madeline (Schluter) Terry was born June 9, 1940 in Baraboo. On June 6, 1970 she was united in marriage to Ted Meisel in Baraboo. Sharon lived the majority of her life in Baraboo. Throughout her working career she worked for North Central Airlines in Madison until she had her children, she then rejoined the work force and worked for Baraboo National Bank until she retired.

In her free time, Sharon enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, shopping, talking on the phone, but most of all, spoiling her grandkids. She loved her family beyond measure.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Ted; children, Julie (Dave) Knudsen, Jason (Erica) Meisel and Jill (Pete) King; grandchildren, Cole and Ben Knudsen, Mia and Audrina King, Gennavive Meisel and Jocelyn Mitchell; brothers, Phil (Teri) Terry, Warren (Sharon) Terry, Mike (Barb) Terry and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Larry) Otter; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Robert (Bonnie) Meisel and in-laws, Ted and Hazel Meisel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Redlin Funeral Home as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Friday. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. The mass will be limited to 100 people so your presence at the visitation is strongly encouraged, face masks will be mandatory.