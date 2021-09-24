Nofsinger, Sharon A.

COLUMBUS - Sharon A. Nofsinger, age 77, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Meadows in Fall River. She was born on Oct. 21, 1943, in Madison, to William and Virginia (Ring) Crane. She graduated from Madison East High School. Sharon was married to Avery Nofsinger on July 21, 1973, in Madison. She worked at Three Sisters department store and later at First National Bank in Madison. She was employed at the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 36 years before her retirement in 2000. Sharon loved snow skiing and was a member of the Powder Horn Mountain ski patrol for over 20 years, often skiing with her nieces and nephews. She traveled extensively, especially enjoying the many trips with her mother. Sharon also found time to work with her husband at the car wash in Columbus.

Survivors include her husband, Avery of Columbus; brother, Robert Crane of Whitewater; sister-in-law, Marilyn Crane of Fairview, Calif.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Crane; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Crane.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., with visitation beginning at 5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 26, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Funeral services will also be held at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, at PICHA FUNERAL HOME, Elroy. Chaplain Dennis Richards will officiate. Interment will be in Millards Prairie Cemetery, Elroy. A special thanks to The Meadows staff and Hillside Hospice nurses for their excellent care. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

