Triller, Shawn Michael

JANESVILLE - Shawn Michael Triller, age 67, formerly of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at home in Janesville. He was born July 22, 1954, in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of Charles and Charlotte Triller.

For Shawn, many of his joys came from the simple things in life. A cold beer, a great song with a phenomenal air guitar solo, a phone call from friends and family, a sweet dog at his feet while he read the newspaper, helping someone when they needed it, and spending time with his children. For those that truly knew him, you knew that although he could present a gruff exterior, at his best, he was an incredibly thoughtful, caring, fun-loving man, waiting to be your lifelong friend. We all contain multitudes and have many unique parts to our story, and Shawn was no exception to this. With his passing, we remember our favorite parts of his multitudes and take comfort in the many unforgettable memories shared and the love that he shared in his time here on earth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Charlotte Triller; siblings, Charles (Skip) Triller; and partner, Nancy Nelson. He is survived by his children, Nicole (Erik) Nelson and Ben (Lindsay) Triller; and siblings, Sharon (Mike) Kaltenberg and Keith (Laurie) Triller.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15, at CRESS FUNERAL SERVICES, 3610 Speedway Road. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to organizations Shawn felt a strong connection to: Salvation Army, Thursday's Child (P.O. Box 95, Mount Hope, WI), or Rawhide Youth Services (E7475 Rawhide Road, New London, WI 54961).

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434