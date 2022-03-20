Dear Dick and family, So sad to hear of Shelby´s passing. She was always so fun. Remember her from when her and Dick moved into the house across the street from Keith and I in Oregon. Was so great being neighbors with them until we moved back to Madison 15 years ago. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of you. It´s so hard to lose the love of your life. Sincerely, Jan Bush

Jan Bush Friend March 22, 2022