OREGON - Shelby Jean Humberg Richardson, 65, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. A celebration of life for Shelby will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m., with a luncheon to follow. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Shelby's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
