Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelby Jean Humberg Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
Send Flowers

Shelby Jean Humberg Richardson

OREGON - Shelby Jean Humberg Richardson, 65, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. A celebration of life for Shelby will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m., with a luncheon to follow. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Shelby's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St, Oregon, WI
Mar
26
Service
1:30p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St, Oregon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Dick and family, So sad to hear of Shelby´s passing. She was always so fun. Remember her from when her and Dick moved into the house across the street from Keith and I in Oregon. Was so great being neighbors with them until we moved back to Madison 15 years ago. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of you. It´s so hard to lose the love of your life. Sincerely, Jan Bush
Jan Bush
Friend
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results