Sweet, Sheldon William "Shelly"

NAPLES, Fla. - Sheldon "Shelly" William Sweet, 88, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020 after months of battling, lung, kidney and congestive heart failure.

Sheldon was born on Jan. 16, 1932 in Madison, Wis.

Sheldon graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he met his beloved wife Gerda.

They married in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 1, 1957.

Upon graduating from college, Sheldon entered into his family business and took control of it shortly thereafter. As the CEO of A.J. Sweet of Madison, Inc., a wholesale food distribution company, Sheldon expanded the company throughout the Midwest and enjoyed many prosperous years because of his vision, hard work, and dedication.

Remembered for the phrase, "sharpen your pencil," in business circles, Shelly was a tough person to deal with when it came to doing business deals, but he had a soft heart on the inside for family and friends.

He was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Madison and heavily involved in supporting University of Wisconsin athletics.

He had a passion for attending UW sports and loved to attend football and hockey games. A loyal WISCONSIN season ticket holder through the good and bad times.

After retiring to Naples, Fla. in the early 1990's, Sheldon and Gerda began to travel the world and enjoy life together making many new friends throughout their journeys. Sheldon had a love for working out daily at the fitness center in Pelican Bay and playing tennis. Sheldon and Gerda were inseparable.

He leaves behind a loving family consisting of his son Gary, daughter, Sharon Williams, daughter in-law Kaoru, grandchildren, Alex, Alan, Lauren Pellegrino (Andrew), Michael, and Sam.

A private family memorial service will be held for Sheldon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sheldon to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane Naples, FL, 34105 www.avowcares.org

