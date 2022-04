Sherry Ann Schaefer

Dec. 16, 1935 – April 15, 2022

MIDDLETON/MADISON – Sherry Ann Schaefer, age 87, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. She was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in La Crosse, Wis. Sherry Ann was a U.S. Air Force veteran as well as a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton. A full obituary with service dates and times is pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

