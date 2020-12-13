Bergen, Shirley Jean

MADISON - Shirley Jean Bergen, 88, died in hospice care on Dec. 9, 2020. Shirley grew up on a farm near Iola, Wis. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduating as class valedictorian and continued her education at River Falls State Teachers College for two years, where she met her first husband, Wayne Otto. In Madison, she began her 30-year career at the UW Press. By 1978, Shirley was newly single and travelled to China twice, assisted backstage at the Madison Theater Guild, and she designed and sold clothing, pillows, windsocks and more at craft events. She married Allen Fitchen in 1988, and they shared a love of birdwatching in north and central America. She spent the last years of her life at Middleton Glen retirement community and enjoyed visiting the nearby Craftsman Table. Her last months were under the care of Agrace Hospice staff.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Eleni Otto (New Mexico); her nieces and nephew (Wisconsin), Denise Bergen, Daryl Bergen, Diane Bergen, and Debra Overbye; and other extended family. A celebration of her life is being planned. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434