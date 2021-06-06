Brandt, Shirley Mae

MADISON – Shirley Mae Brandt, age 93, passed away on May 30, 2021, at her apartment in Madison, Wis.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in Shawano, Wis., the daughter of Milton and Alma Ludolph. Shirley graduated from Shawano High School in 1946 and from UW-Madison School of Nursing in 1953. She married Earl Lee Brandt on Aug. 29, 1953, in Madison. Shirley dedicated her life to the service of others, most notably as a registered nurse. She began her nursing career after graduation and continued until her retirement from Union Hospital, Terre Haute, Ind., in 1991. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, birdwatching and volunteering.

Shirley is survived by her brother, James (Marleen) Ludolph; children, Mike Brandt, Susan (Rick Lewin) Brandt, Jim (Kim) Brandt and Andy (Jen) Brandt; nine grandchildren, Carter, Melanie, Rylee, Matthew, Sophia, Logan, Abbey, Griffin and Thor; and one great-grandchild, Caison. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

