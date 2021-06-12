Bruner, Shirley Ann

MADISON - Shirley Ann Bruner, 85, of Madison, WI, passed away on May 25, 2021, at Monroe Manor in Paris, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date with close friends and family in attendance. Shirley was born on September 17, 1935, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Roy B. Drives and Clara M. (Drives) Ripp. Shirley loved her children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and her Great Great-Grandchild very much. She was a strong independent woman who enjoyed her membership at Madison Elks Lodge. Shirley continued that membership for many years after her Mom died. She enjoyed playing Bridge & Bingo, shopping for good deals and she loved her pets. She was always sharply dressed, had an amazing voice and never missed a note. She had an infectious laugh and could definitely cut a rug with the best of them! Towards the end of her life, she offered up multiple Shirley-isms: Don't be sad; if your sad…drink more coffee. I'll eat all that Chocolate Cake. Are you people trying to get in to the Garden of Eden? During the Trump/Biden election, it took so long for her to vote, she got a standing ovation from the election staff when she turned in her ballot. Shirley is survived by Debra A. Hellenbrand, Kevin R. Bruner (Marne'), Janeane E. Brockman (Jerry), and Janelle G. Jacobson; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as one great great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Clara Marie Ripp; her Father, Roy Bernard Drives, Sr,; her Brother, Roy Bernard Drives Jr.; and her Son, Bradford James Bruner who passed away on March 26, 2013, at age 56 as well as many very special Aunts and Uncles. Shirley's children would especially like to thank the kind and caring staff at Monroe Manor in Paris, MO and the Preferred Hospice Staff in Columbia, MO for taking such good care of our Mother during her final days! Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, MO is serving the family.