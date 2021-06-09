Hanson, Shirley A.

STOUGHTON - Shirley A. Hanson, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital. She was born on Dec. 10, 1941, the daughter of Alvie and Myrtle (Neath) Nelson. Shirley graduated from Stoughton High School in 1959 and married Dale Hanson on Feb. 13, 1960.

Shirley retired from the ophthalmology department of SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, the Wisconsin POA Club (Ponies of America), and a leader of the Triangle Troopers 4-H Club. Shirley was hardworking, a great cook and baker, and "keeper of the family farm." She liked flowers and gardening and loved all animals. She especially enjoyed the time she spent traveling and showing horses with Dale and the children. A woman of many talents, she enjoyed quilting, knitting and sewing, making many afghans for her children and grandchildren. She had the opportunity to travel to Norway to visit extended family. She always put her family first.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dale; children, Cheryl (Clyde) Carpenter, Dan (Jodi) Hanson, Susan (Paul) Krebs, and Allen (Diane) Hanson; grandchildren, Calvin (Brett) Carpenter, Caitlin (Brian) Seep, Justin (Amanda) Hanson, Schyler (Bryan) Arthur, Carrie (Adam) Poster, Ryan (Emma Castrogiovanni) Krebs and Samantha and Sarah Hanson; four great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Ethan Seep and Harper and Mason Poster; two sisters, Norma Devine Nelson and Barbara Larson; her loving canine companion, Abby; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Hanson; four brothers, Alvie Nelson, Raymond Nelson, Ronald Nelson and Howard Nelson; and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, with the Rev. Bill Lehman presiding, with a luncheon to follow. Private family burial at Graves Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

A special thank you to Stoughton Hospital Staff and Heartland Hospice for their care and support during this time of the family's need.

