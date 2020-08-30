Knight, Shirley Thompson (Faust)

VERONA – Shirley Thompson (Faust) Knight, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at The Legacy of Noel Manor in Verona, Wis. Shirley was born June 13, 1927, in Cross Plains, Wis., to Hugo and Ottilia (Braun) Faust. She graduated from Black Earth High School and was united in marriage to Lester B. Thompson on Oct. 2, 1946. Shirley and Lester resided in Verona for 46 years and owned Thompson Heating Company. Shirley was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and Verona American Legion Auxiliary. She also enjoyed her time with her eight o'clock callers card club and her bowling league. In 1993 Shirley and Lester moved to the home they built on the Chippewa River in Ojibwa, Wis. They enjoyed many good times with family and friends both in Verona and Ojibwa. On May 27, 2000, she married Larry Knight and they made a home in Mission, Texas.

Shirley is survived by her children, Linda (Scott) Magnusson, Jennifer (John) Rowley and Randy (Diane) Thompson; Larry's children, Kim and Karl and families; sister, Mona (Dick) King; sisters-in-law, Virginia Faust and Delores (Cookie) Thompson; grandchildren, Julie (Peter) Schmitt, Stacey (Dan) Zier, Jason Rowley, Jodie Bircher, Brian Magnusson; and step-grandson, Andrew (Bri) White; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Lester and Larry; son, Jeffrey Thompson; and siblings, Irene McElhatton, Raymond Faust, Jeanette Anderson, Lucille Tollefeson, Curtis Faust and Robert Faust.

The family would like to thank Noel Manor and Agrace Hospice for their care of Shirley. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, Noel Manor or American Legion Post 385 Auxiliary.

A private funeral service will be held for Shirley. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

