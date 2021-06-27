Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Larson
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
157 S. Main St
Lodi, WI

Larson, Shirley Ann (Hahn)

LODI / JEFFERSON - Shirley Ann (Hahn) Larson, age 81, was called home to her heavenly Father on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born on Dec. 13, 1939, to Lyman and Laurine (Cline) Hahn Sr.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Greg (Laurie Pertzborn) Larson, Randy (Marietta) Larson and Mike Larson; daughter, Barb (Brad) Smith; two brothers, Lyman "Jr." (Rita) Hahn and Douglas (Cindy) Hahn; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marva Hahn; and special pet cat, Lou. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Hahn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, with Father Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH,
521 Fair St., Lodi, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Lodi.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry about the passing of your mother. I remember when you lived in Dane. I haven't seen your Mom in ages but when I saw the picture I knew it was "Mrs. Larsen". Hold happy memories close in your heart, it will help ease the sadness. My deepest sympathy to all. Teresa Lord Schoenbeck
Teresa Lord Schoenbeck
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results