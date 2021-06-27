Larson, Shirley Ann (Hahn)

LODI / JEFFERSON - Shirley Ann (Hahn) Larson, age 81, was called home to her heavenly Father on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born on Dec. 13, 1939, to Lyman and Laurine (Cline) Hahn Sr.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Greg (Laurie Pertzborn) Larson, Randy (Marietta) Larson and Mike Larson; daughter, Barb (Brad) Smith; two brothers, Lyman "Jr." (Rita) Hahn and Douglas (Cindy) Hahn; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marva Hahn; and special pet cat, Lou. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Hahn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, with Father Joseph Baker presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Friday.

