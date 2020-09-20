Macaulay, Shirley Ann

WAUNAKEE/COLUMBUS – Shirley Ann Macaulay, age 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the Larson House Assisted Living in Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side and has gone to join her Lord and Savior in heaven. Shirley was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., June 17, 1934, to parents James and Evelyn (Ocenosak) Campbell. She moved to Madison while in grade school and graduated from Madison East High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Neil, on Jan. 16, 1954.

She was a 60-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, was on a bowling league for many years, and was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She loved reading, cooking and card playing, but mostly snuggling with her grandbabies. She was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist church in Waunakee. Her faith and family were especially important to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Kent Macaulay. She is survived by her loving husband, Neil; children, Kathy Courtney, Karen (Clement) LaMere, Kevin (Terry) Macaulay, Kean Macaulay, and Kraig Macaulay. She is further survived by nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on St John's website: www.stjb.org.

The family has many loving memories of their wife, mother and grandma and will miss her greatly.

A special thank you to the staff of Larson House Assisted Living in Columbus and Generations Hospice for their wonderful care.

