Linde, Shirley Mae

BEAVER DAM // PARDEEVILLE - Shirley Mae Linde, 88, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born April 12, 1936 in Green Bay, the daughter of Alfred and Pearl Miller.

Shirley attended Green Bay East High School where she graduated in 1950. She met Christian Wray Linde and they were united in marriage April 23, 1955. They farmed and worked in the DeForest area until they bought a farm in Cambria and moved in 1967 and farmed there until 1992. In 1996, they built a home in Pardeeville where they resided until 2019. Shirley enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and painting.

Survivors include her five children Marshall (Liz), Bruce (Lois), Sue (Don Streekstra), Paul, and Mark; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Charles (Euvonne) and other nieces nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and two sisters.

Private services will be held and inurnment with her husband will take place at Norway Grove Memorial Cemetery in DeForest at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.