Martinson, Shirley Marie (Marty)

MOUNT HOREB - Shirley Marie (Marty) Martinson, age 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Joy, with the loving support of all of her children every step of the way.

Those left behind and missing her terribly are her children, Judy (Irv) Steinhauer, Jo (Chuck) Sholdt, Jerry (Karen) Martinson, Joy Martinson, and Jan (Kirk) Feller; seven precious grandchildren whom she loved so much, Debra (Rick) Rumpf, Todd (Laci) Steinhauer, Cabel Sholdt, Kalee (Ryan) Werth, Stacy (Nathan) Fetherston, Carly Schneider, and Marty (Matt) Derenne; six delightful great-grandchildren, Lola Rumpf, Addison Werth, Hudson Werth, Austin Fetherston, Lucas Derenne, and Violet Derenne; sister-in-law, Martha Martinson; and many, many nieces and nephews, all of whom she held dearly in her heart.

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT HOREB EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Shirley's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Burial will be held at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, the Mount Horeb Veterans Memorial Association and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Horeb.

