Meier, Shirley Ann

MADISON - Shirley Ann Meier, 88, of Madison, Wis., died in hospice care on Dec. 16, 2020. She was born on Feb. 3, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Randall and Viola Schumann.

A lifelong Madison resident, Shirley attended Lowell Elementary School and graduated from Madison East High School. She married James Meier of Madison in 1957 and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper for the Kollege Klub bar/restaurant on State Street, owned by her husband and his brother and business partner, John Meier. Shirley was later employed in an office capacity for many years at the House of Heileman beer distribution company, also owned by her husband and brother-in-law.

Shirley and her husband, Jim, enjoyed traveling, boating on the Madison lakes with friends, and frequenting area restaurants. Both Shirley and her husband were excellent cooks, and they enjoyed hosting family and friends with their favorite recipes - especially during each Christmas Eve, which created wonderful memories for everyone.

Shirley was an avid dog lover throughout her life, and she was especially fond of her "kids" - a number of Dobermans and Greyhounds over the years.

Shirley was kind and generous, especially with those she loved. Shirley was definitely her own person, and all who knew her respected her for it. She spent her final two years at Sebring Assisted Care facility in Madison, and her last several months were under the care of Agrace Hospice.

Shirley is survived by her brothers, Randy and Terry Schumann, both of Madison; a nephew, Bruce Meier of Verona; cousins, Bill and Winnie Schumann of Portage; and her longtime best friend, Sharon Coenen of Barneveld. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Jim; and longtime family friend, Rick Ritchie of Madison.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, 53711.