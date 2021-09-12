Rynes, Shirley Eloise (Guitzkow)

MADISON - Shirley Eloise (Guitzkow) Rynes, 85, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Brookdale Madison West Assisted Living. She was born on Jan. 15, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Doris (Hooks) and Henry Guitzkow Sr. She married Dennis A. Rynes on Nov. 14, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Shirley attended Madison East High School and graduated from Poynette High School after her parents moved. She loved to garden, fish, and was an excellent cook. Shirley worked at a bank then stayed home after having her children, but kept busy selling Avon door-to-door and providing childcare in the neighborhood.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dennis; sons, Randall (Deborah) and Roderick (Carol Philipps); grandchildren, Matthew (Nora), Aaron (Samantha), Bradley (Alexandra), Brian (Sonia) McFall, and Brett (Karin) McFall; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Molly, Mary, Oksana, Ronin, Maddox, Lenora, Adam, Isaac, Michaela, Emma, and Nathan; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Duane Guitzkow.

A visitation for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and to the wonderful caregivers from Love-In Home Care – Cinthya Aleman, Mitzy, Robin, Marisol, and Patricia.

