Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Rynes
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI

Rynes, Shirley Eloise (Guitzkow)

MADISON - Shirley Eloise (Guitzkow) Rynes, 85, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Brookdale Madison West Assisted Living. She was born on Jan. 15, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Doris (Hooks) and Henry Guitzkow Sr. She married Dennis A. Rynes on Nov. 14, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Shirley attended Madison East High School and graduated from Poynette High School after her parents moved. She loved to garden, fish, and was an excellent cook. Shirley worked at a bank then stayed home after having her children, but kept busy selling Avon door-to-door and providing childcare in the neighborhood.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dennis; sons, Randall (Deborah) and Roderick (Carol Philipps); grandchildren, Matthew (Nora), Aaron (Samantha), Bradley (Alexandra), Brian (Sonia) McFall, and Brett (Karin) McFall; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Molly, Mary, Oksana, Ronin, Maddox, Lenora, Adam, Isaac, Michaela, Emma, and Nathan; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Duane Guitzkow.

A visitation for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, from 9:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare and to the wonderful caregivers from Love-In Home Care – Cinthya Aleman, Mitzy, Robin, Marisol, and Patricia.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Sep
15
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison West.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results