Smith, Shirley (Wolf)

Shirley (Wolf) Smith passed away on June 24, 2021 at age 90.

Shirley was born on Jan 16, 1931 in St Mary's Hospital in Madison to Harlan and Ferne Wolf. Shirley's great-grandparents (Wolfs, Hoepkers, and Moreys) settled in the Sun Prairie area in the 1840s and 1850s. All of her grandparents were born in the 1850s before the Civil War, and she knew three of them, who survived into their 80s, when she was a child. She grew up on the Wolf farm on Bailey Rd in Sun Prairie with siblings Glen, Lyle and Harriet, and then lived on Bristol St. in Sun Prairie for her high school years. Shirley graduated as Salutatorian from Sun Prairie High School in 1948, with a class of 48 graduates! She went on to Lawrence College in Appleton for two years, and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison School of Music in 1952. She taught music in public schools, and was a well known piano teacher in Madison for almost 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, furniture refinishing, church activities and traveling. She was a member of Bashford United Methodist Church, volunteering at the Food Pantry there for many years. She also volunteered as a pianist for church services at Karmenta Nursing Home for many years.

Shirley married Darrell (Corkey) Smith in 1955, who preceded her in death in 1980. Shirley and Corkey had three children, Carey, Susan and David. Shirley also has six grandchildren, Melissa, Joel, Cassie, Brandon, Harlan and Lily; and one great-grandchild, Rylee. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Shirley suffered from Alzheimers and was confined to a wheelchair for many years. She was lovingly cared for at Sonrisas Adult Family Home in Verona for six years, prior to requiring nursing home care for the last few years. A special thank you to her niece Delores Haak for her attentive visitation and cards. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. No services will be held.

