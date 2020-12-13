Smith, Shirley Ann (McConville)

MADISON - Shirley Ann (McConville) Smith passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2020, after a short, non-COVID-19-related stay in the hospital. She was surrounded by her children.

Shirley was born on Feb. 22, 1937, in Mendota, Ill., to Leo and Frances McConville. She grew up on the family farm as the youngest of eight children. She had fond memories of growing up on the farm, riding horses, and attending a one-room schoolhouse for elementary school. Those formative years set the tone for her strong Irish heritage that would sustain her throughout her life.

In 1956, she graduated from Mendota High School. After graduation, she attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, where she earned a B.S. in nursing. After graduation, she married Richard R. "Dick" Smith on Nov. 14, 1959, and they moved to Champaign, Ill., where she worked as a nurse while Dick attended college. Another move to Ames, Iowa, for more of Dick's schooling, and then a final move brought them to Madison, Wis., in 1966.

Now with a young family in tow, Shirley stayed home to raise four children and volunteered countless hours at Blessed Sacrament School and Church, and Edgewood High School. She also used this time to hone her skills and hobbies in sewing, quilting, and antique collecting and refinishing. She could never resist stopping at an antique shop! She was an original hockey mom and laced up her skates for the annual mother-son game.

As her children reached middle school, she returned to nursing and had a long and rewarding career at Dean Health Clinic and St. Mary's Hospital, where her caring, kindness, and compassion were her true calling.

Shirley and Dick traveled extensively and enjoyed seeing and learning about other countries and cultures. A group of special "camping friends" were among their traveling partners, and their love and friendship spanned 50 years.

Shirley was most proud of her family and spent as much time as possible with them on family camping vacations and annual trips to Waupaca, Wis. She rarely missed an athletic event, school play, or graduation. Her greatest joy was celebrating all the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, large or small.

Shirley is survived by her children, Kathy (Jeff) Epping, Diane (Steve) Palmiter, Barbara (Eric) Simons, and Rich (Kathy Cantwell) Smith; and her grandchildren, Griffin, Kara, and Keegan Epping, Katie (Donny) James and Colleen Palmiter, and Easton and Quinn Smith. She is further survived by siblings, Doris Jessen and John (Florence) McConville; in-laws, Howard and Ginny (Smith) Schmidt, and Martha Smith; and many loving, fun, and crazy nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. "Dick" Smith; her parents, Leo and Frances McConville; siblings, Mary (Jimmy) Graham, Eileen (Les) Full, Leo (Lois) McConville, Donnell (Bernice) McConville, and Emmett McConville; and brother-in-law, John Jessen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, Wis. Visitors may call beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A private burial will follow the mass.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital for their care and kindheartedness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Olbrich Botanical Society or the Catholic Multi-Cultural Center.

"When Irish eyes are smiling, sure they'll steal your heart away."

