Shirley Ann (Reis, Murphy) Speth

Sep. 6, 1928 – March 30, 2022

WAUNAKEE, PRAIRIE DU SAC - Shirley Ann (Reis, Murphy) Speth, 93, died after a short illness in Madison on March 30, 2022. Family members were at her side. She was born on September 6, 1928, in the Town of Westport (Waunakee) to Henry and Agnes (Fleiner) Reis.

Shirley attended St John's Catholic School and graduated as the class valedictorian from Waunakee High School in 1946. For six years following graduation she worked as a bookkeeper for the Waunakee – Oconomowoc Canning Company.

She married Edward J. Murphy on May 20, 1948. They honeymooned in Escanaba, MI, accompanied by their good Friends Fritz and Betty Barbian and Peg and Bob Farrell. They had three sons. Ed died on September 16, 1970, at the age of 45.

In 1966 she began working part time for the Waunakee School District. Following Ed's death, she worked full time for the High School Guidance Office and the Elementary School Office. She finished her career as the Administrative Secretary for the Elementary School principal.

She and Ed loved to golf. She was a member of the first women's golf league at Lake Windsor when it first opened. She was elected to the first Parish Council at St John's Catholic Church. She was a member of her card club from 1959 to 2017.

In July of 1980 she married Leonard Speth and moved to Prairie du Sac. Shirley continued to golf and loved her flowers, and her garden. She retired from her job at the Elementary School in 1993. She and Len loved to play cards with their good friends. After retirement, She and Len took some memorable trips throughout the United States. She volunteered as secretary for the St. Vincent de Paul Society for over 20 years starting in 1994.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Audrey (Reis) Weihaupt; three sons: Jeffery (Molly) Murphy, Waunakee, Bradley Murphy, Madison, and Timothy Murphy, Chesaning, MI; seven grandchildren: Bridgette (James) Mastaglio Garden City, NY, Patrick (Laura) Murphy Waunakee, Meghan Murphy Waunakee, Christopher (Pam) Milwaukee, Benjamin (Michelle) Waunakee, Taylor Murphy Fort Collins, CO, and Eddie B. Murphy of Chesaning, MI; and nine great-grandchildren. She is further survived by three stepchildren: Christine Parchem, Prairie du Sac, Mary Moseman, Merrimac, and Leonard (Chuck) Speth, Prairie du Sac; four step-grandchildren: John Parchem, Alabama, Michelle Doherty, Portage, Brian Parchem, Portage and Wade Moseman (Casey) Las Vegas, NV; and several step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Agnes (Fleiner) Reis; her husband, Edward Murphy; her second husband, Leonard Speth; her brothers: Wesley and Roger Reis; her daughter-in-law, Geralyn (Kuehn) Murphy; her mother-in-law, Ruby Murphy; and brother-in-law, Sam Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South Street in Waunakee with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. A visitation will start at 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass.

The family would like to thank all the staff at All Saints Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care for the wonderful care provided to Shirley.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513