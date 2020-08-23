Stokstad, Shirley Leone

STOUGHTON - Shirley Leone Stokstad, age 91, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after a brave battle from complications resulting from a broken hip in late March 2020. Shirley made headlines and was showered with gifts, as the ?rst baby born in Stoughton on Jan. 1, 1929 to John and Viola (Johnson) Moe. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1947 and started work soon after as a secretary at the Helen Bjoin Agency. On July 12, 1948 she married the late Douglas Stokstad, her true love. She left work to raise their family of four John, Bruce, Dan and Sara. Once Sara was in school, she joined her husband in their ?edgling business, Stoughton Garden which later became Stoughton Floral. She continued to work after Doug's passing in 2003 and well into her retirement in her 80's.

In 1978, she and Doug were honored by the city as King and Queen of the Sytende Mai weekend for their many contributions to the city of Stoughton. Shirley and Doug enjoyed ?shing and bird watching by themselves and with their good friends. They loved traveling with their friends to Canada as well as trips to Montana where her daughter Sara lives and Bruce in Seattle. She spent the years since Doug's passing living quietly in Vennevol and enjoying holiday get togethers with her family. Shirley is survived by her children: John (Sheila) of Stoughton, Bruce (special friend, Susan McNamara) of Seattle, Dan (Deb) of Stoughton and Sara (Butch) Parr of White?sh, Mont., her sister Mary Lou Breese of Janesville, grandchildren Michael, Mathew, Kevin, Aaron and Woodrow Stokstad, Maggie Sokolick, Abbey and Dylan Parr, nephews Kevin and Eric Breese and nine great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. Shirley outlived all her friends and acquaintances and was a great gal. She will be dearly missed by her family.

A private service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton with Rev. Dick Halom presiding.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton.

Special thanks to Karen Kotajarvi for her friendship and help, and to Agrace HospiceCare.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

