Shirley Ann Wallace
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Shirley Ann Wallace

Jan. 9, 1929 - March 23, 2022

Shirley Ann Wallace, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

She was born on January 9, 1929, in Madison, daughter to Knute and Martha (Burgunder) Knutson. She was united in marriage to Walton Wallace on August 23, 1947. Together they were married 54-years and raised three children.

Shirley was a loving wife and mother. She took pride in providing daycare for children for over 24-years.

She is survived by her children: Joy (Michael) Endres, Linda Carpenter and Todd Wallace; grandchildren: Terry Endres, Robert Endres, Christopher Carpenter, and Andrew Wallace; eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Rosemary Buchanan, Philip, and Neil Knutson.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Walton Wallace; and son-in-law, Dwight Carpenter.

The family will pay tribute to Shirley with a private service.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6666

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 3, 2022.
