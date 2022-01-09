Menu
Shulamit Elkayam
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Elkayam, Shulamit

MADISON - Shulamit Elkayam passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 88.

She was the dear mother of Mark (Stephanie Melnick) Goldstein, David (Anne Walter) Goldstein, and Rahel Goldstein, and loving grandmother of Ellen, Abigail, Cara, and Vivian Goldstein and Noah and Ari Greenlee.

Born in Haifa, Israel, in 1933, Shulamit came to Chicago in her 20s to pursue an undergraduate degree at Roosevelt University in 1959, followed by a master's degree in 1961. She got married and moved to Madison, where she obtained her second master's degree in French in 1967 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Shulamit raised her children and remained in Madison for the rest of her life.

Shulamit was passionate about family, music, education, and giving back to the community. For many years she planned activities and visited senior citizens as the activity director for Atwood Community Center. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul's food pantry, she was an ombudsman at St. Mary's, and she taught music in different languages at many of the local elementary schools. She was also a longtime member of Beth Israel Center.

A special thank you to the dedicated caregivers, nurses and staff at Brightstar Senior Living and Agrace Hospice who befriended and cared for Shulamit, and provided her with comfort and compassion.

Burial took place at Sunset Memory Gardens - Beit Olamim, 7302 Mineral Point Road in Madison, with a private funeral service. Donations may be made in Shulamit's memory to Agrace HospiceCare, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or the Madison Public Schools Foundation Music Endowment Fund.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
